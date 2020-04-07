Menu
VMR Round Hill shared an image of their rescue from Lady Musgrave Island on Sunday
VMR urges boaties to stay home unless necessary

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Apr 2020 1:58 PM
VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Round Hill is urging boaties to follow Covid-19 guidelines and stay safe on the water after crews rescued two vessels over the weekend.  

VMR Round Hill secretary Josie Meng said  crews rescued a vessel taking on water on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, VMR towed a boat to the mainland from Lady Musgrave Island.  

"We had quite a busy few days with boats in the area but they were all very good from what I observed," Ms Meng said. 

As Easter  approaches, she hopes people will follow Covid-19 guidelines.  

"Stay at home unless you have to go out," she said.  

If people are heading out on the water, Ms Meng encouraged them to thoroughly check boats beforehand to avoid trouble.

 "And please log on with VMR," Ms Meng said. "If by chance you need assistance, it will help us help you."

