VMR took hundreds of calls during busy weekend

OUT ON THE WATER: The Gladstone and Round Hill Volunteer Marine Rescue crews were kept busy over the weekend with several tow-ins. Matt Taylor GLA171118GVMR

IT WAS a busy weekend out on the water for the Gladstone and Round Hill Volunteer Marine Rescue crews.

VMR public relations officer Peter Cameron said it wasn't a surprise that the crews had a busy weekend with the great weather the region was experiencing at the moment.

"At Gladstone, our radio operators took 520 calls by vessels heading out,” Mr Cameron said.

Mr Cameron said a couple of boats in Gladstone and Round Hill reported mechanical difficulties over the weekend and were towed back in as a result but all were brought back safely.

In Gladstone, the crew towed a 7m vessel back to Turkey Beach due to mechanical difficulties on Friday.

On Saturday, the crew spent almost six hours towing a 4.5m vessel back to the marina after it experienced difficulties with propulsion near Bustard Head and were then called out to tow a vessel near Auckland Creek due to motor problems.

The Round Hill VMR crew also received several call-outs for assistance, including a broken-down vessel as a result of electrical problems. The vessel was towed back to safety. On Sunday, a vessel was reported to have run out of fuel about one nautical mile from the bar at Round Hill.

"A quick activation was required as the tide was dropping but all worked out well and fuel was delivered to some very grateful boaties,” Mr Cameron said.

Mr Cameron said he advised all boat owners to check that their radios and antennas were working properly.

"Make sure your antenna is extended fully and that you are on maximum wattage when you leave the harbour,” he said.

Mr Cameron said for boat owners who only had a hand-held radio, he advised that they look at upgrading to a marine radio with a long-range antenna due to the limited range in hand-held radios.

Mr Cameron urged everyone to "stay safe on the water” and to remember to "log in and off on to Gladstone VMR on VHF channel 82”.