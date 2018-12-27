VMR responds to medical incident on Quoin Island

WHILE many residents enjoyed some well-earned days off around Christmas, volunteer organisations continued to keep the public safe.

Gladstone's Volunteer Marine Rescue had a steady couple of days on the water without too many major incidents, thanks to those boaties who were well prepared.

VMR reports that those who have ventured out over the past two weeks have been planning their trips safely and arriving home without incident.

On Christmas Eve the VMR was required to transport a paramedic to Quoin Island to respond to reports of a female patient with a suspected fractured arm or wrist.

The patient was transported to the mainland on QGC Rescue 3 with the two crew members and paramedic who responded.

An ambulance treated and transported the patient on the mainland.

There was a vessel sinking East of Kemish Passage, Port Alma and a crewless yacht adrift against the Calliope River Bridge near NRG Power House.

Vessel Traffic Services were notified to attend to the sinking vessel and members of the public towed and secured the drifting yacht in the Calliope River.

VMR will host an open day on Wednesday starting at 9am.

There will be a flare demonstration 1.30-2.30pm on January 5 by VMR Round Hill.