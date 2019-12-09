VMR to the rescue as solo yachtie in strife

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Bundaberg came to the aid of a yachtie who found themselves in a spot of trouble on Friday night.

VMR said crews headed out around 9pm to assist a solo yachtie in a 30-foot monohull experiencing difficulty 2.5 nautical miles off Burnett Heads.

"Gusting 30 knot northerly winds and two to three metre seas proved challenging to rig a tow and retrieve the vessel's anchor," a VMR spokesperson said online.

"The tow into the Burnett River was eventually completed without incident and It was after midnight before our crew returned to base on a low tide, meaning that washdown and refuelling had to wait until this morning."