Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VMR to the rescue as solo yachtie in strife

Crystal Jones
by
9th Dec 2019 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Bundaberg came to the aid of a yachtie who found themselves in a spot of trouble on Friday night. 

VMR said crews headed out around 9pm to assist a solo yachtie in a 30-foot monohull experiencing difficulty 2.5 nautical miles off Burnett Heads. 

"Gusting 30 knot northerly winds and two to three metre seas proved challenging to rig a tow and retrieve the vessel's anchor," a VMR spokesperson said online.

"The tow into the Burnett River was eventually completed without incident and It was after midnight before our crew returned to base on a low tide, meaning that washdown and refuelling had to wait until this morning."

police vmr volunteer marine rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

        News Residents were kept busy with a variety of activities this weekend and our reporters were in amongst the action.

        ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        premium_icon ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        Community “It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone.”

        IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

        premium_icon Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

        News RESIDENTS are urged to remain alert this week as bushfires burn in the region.