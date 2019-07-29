VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

CAN YOU HELP: VMR Gladstone vice-president Jeff Caldwell and public relations officer Peter Cameron.

VMR Gladstone is calling out for volunteers to join their team to fill the roles of a radio operator, boat crew and rear deck crew.

The organisation is responsible for responding to assistance and emergency calls from boats on the water.

VMR Gladstone public relations officer Peter Cameron said there were a variety of roles to be filled in Gladstone - one of Queensland's biggest and busiest VMR regions.

"Volunteers are the backbone of VMR,” Mr Cameron said. "They bring new skills and experience with them when they become an active member.

"These skills may not be directly related to boats but are equally important in areas such as administration, catering or community relations etcetera”.

Mr Cameron said like all volunteer organisations, they are faced with challenges to maintain operation staffing levels due to "ageing members (and) the requirements of members' work and family lives”.

"To have new members coming in to VMR allows us to spread the work load amongst members and have a progression plan in place to train members into new positions.”

Mr Cameron said training would be provided free of charge.

VMR Gladstone vice-president Jeff Caldwell said volunteer work at VMR was "very beneficial”.

"People get the experience and gain knowledge by becoming volunteers, especially in Gladstone, where we have training courses”.