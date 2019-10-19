VMR fishing rego open all weekend

The VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival is taking place this weekend. VMR Gladstone publicity officer Peter Cameron, Eve Malone from Gladstone Fishing Network and VMR Gladstone president Mike Lutze at VMR Gladstone.

ANGLERS keen to enter the VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival can enter at anytime this weekend and don’t need to fish to win.

Eve Malone from Gladstone Fishing Network said registrations were tracking well.

“They’ve increased as the week has gone on. A lot of people are telling me they’re watching the weather, especially the offshore guys, because we have sections for reef species,” Mrs Malone said.

“I’ll be here from 6am today until 5/6pm, so you can fish or go into the rally which is 8.45am for a 9am start … it goes for about three hours.”

Mrs Malone said the Boaties Market is set tomorrow morning from 9am-midday.

“Anyone who wants a stall can pay on the day or register and pay at VMR beforehand. It’s $10 for a car boot or $15 for a boat so it’s a great opportunity if you want to sell your boat.”

Entry costs are $25 per senior, $10 per junior or $75 for a boat of four.

The entry cost will cover the fishing rally and fishing competition, meaning anglers can take part in both events.

Money raised from the weekend will provide vital funds for Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone.

The festival wraps up tomorrow afternoon with a final weigh-in at 11am and presentations at 1pm.

Check out the VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival Facebook page for updates.