Gladstone Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gladstone 1 VMR. Matt Taylor GLA171118GVMR
VMR car park upgrade happening soon

MATT HARRIS
31st Jan 2019 4:00 PM

GLADSTONE Port Corporation has confirmed works on the Volunteer Marine Rescue car park will commence in mid-February, with the project delivering an enhanced facility for boaties and park users.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the new facility, located on Alf O'Rourke Dr, will include 40 additional car parks and 40 boat trailer parks.

"The works will not only improve area aesthetics but also environmental management in the vicinity," Mr Walker said.

Works are anticipated to take three months to complete.

The VMR boat ramp and building will remain open during construction, with parking accessible via the adjacent public boat ramp parking area.

"GPC thanks the community for its understanding and patience during these works," Mr Walker said.

"We look forward to providing this upgraded facility as part of our continued investment in community amenities."

