VMR called out to Masthead Island

VMR Gladstone was called out on November 14 to Masthead Island for a medical incident. Upon arrival at VMR Gladstone, a man was transported to Gladstone Hospital with back injuries and was in severe pain.

THERE was no rest for the team at VMR Gladstone on Thursday as they received a radio call at about 7.30am from a member asking for medical assistance at Masthead Island.

The VMR Gladstone radio operator obtained information about the injured person and alerted the VMR Duty Controller and Queensland Ambulance Service.

Vessel Gladstone 1 was dispatched at 8.30am with two QAS officers on board.

Gladstone 1 met the vessel and QAS officers assessed a man who had back injuries and was in severe pain.

The man was transferred onto Gladstone 1 and was made comfortable for the journey back to Gladstone Marina.

On arrival at 12.30pm the man was transported to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.