Vivid tale wins Mary a Young Writers Award

BIG SMILES: Mary Bambrick with her mum Ros and Mary's trophy after winning this month's Young Writer Award.

A RARE Pokemon, a pug driving a taxi and the Gladstone Pump Track sounds like a wild and wonderful story from someone with an amazingly vivid imagination.

It was for this reason that nine-year-old Mary Bambrick was named the primary school April winner of the Observer's Young Writer Awards.

Mary said the idea behind the pug driving the taxi and crashing came from something her dad said.

"All the kids at school are talking about the local pump track and I like to watch Pokemon with my dad too," she said.

Mary's story was not just an exciting piece of writing but was full of illustrations.

"I sort of like writing but it's hard doing the work," she said.

"I like drawing better."

Mary said drawing was fun because you could create anything you wanted but you could also copy other people's drawings.

The Gladstone Central State School student said she was looking forward to showing her book to her classmates this week.

Mary's mum Ros Bambrick said she was really proud of her daughter's work.

"She worked very hard, lots of drafts, I think three, and lots of thinking and then putting all the effort into drawing and seeing the whole project through," she said. "It's very easy to say 'I'm going to do something' and then get distracted."

Ros said Mary's teacher encouraged the class to get involved in the Young Writers Competition.

"They were doing narratives at school, so she encouraged them to continue and maybe enter a competition and see what happens," she said.

For her great story and drawings, Mary won a $30 Coles gift voucher and a trophy.

To enter, submit your story of 500 words or less along with your name, address, phone number, age, school, grade and your parent's name and signature to PO Box 351, Gladstone, Qld 4680.