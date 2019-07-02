Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

REST IN PEACE: Rohan Van Wees is being remembered by his family and friends after he lost his life in a single vehicle accident last week.

ROHAN Van Wees, who died last Thursday in a single vehicle accident, has been described as a vivacious 29-year-old chef who loved animals.

The Tungamull man was driving down Emu Park Rd near Rockhampton when his four-wheel drive crashed at about 4am, just minutes away from his family's property.

Friends and family have expressed their grief at the sudden and tragic loss.

Rohan's mum Adele Buckton took to Facebook to remember her "beautiful baby boy".

"We love and miss you already," Ms Buckton wrote.

Rohan grew up in Central Queensland and was well known amongst the community.

"He had grown into a beautiful young man who will be sadly missed by a large number of people," Ms Buckton wrote.

"If anyone knows someone that knew Rohan please let them know."

Rohan was a proud gay man - in 2014 he shared his story with The Morning Bulletin after Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe came out about his sexuality.

Rohan spoke about the challenges he faced and the confidence his friends and family instilled in him throughout his life.

"I knew I had friends and family that were there to support me in any way I choose to be," he told a reporter in 2014.

Those who supported him are now coming to terms with his death.

His friend Jonathan MyIrea said Rohan's death still didn't "feel real".

"Mate it's really hard to believe that you're gone," Mr MyIrea wrote on Facebook.

"You were a kind person and full of life - you will be greatly missed.

"I'm going to miss you. I love you mate."

Deb Shammall offered her condolences to Rohan's family.

"So sorry to hear about Rohan. I remember him as a little tiger that grew up to be a beautiful man," Deb wrote.

Leisa Neaton wrote "I am so sad to read this post. It took my breath away".

"I'm so sorry. He was a beautiful boy. Thinking of you. Thank you for letting us know," Leisa wrote.

Even those who didn't know him well were grieving for the family.

"Very sad to hear this Adele," Robyn Krapkat wrote.

"I've run into Rohan a few times over the years and was always a pleasure to stop and have a chat to him.

"He had grown into a beautiful young man. My thoughts are with you and the family."

Jenny Jacobs-van Wees wrote "My deepest sympathy to you and all the family".

"I met Rohan when he was in the Netherlands a few years ago - he was a very friendly and good person.

"He will be missed by a lot of people."

Investigations are still continuing into the cause of the crash, but police have confirmed two dogs were hit by the vehicle before it left the road.