Vital service to stay afloat

A PLEDGE of $480,000 has been made to keep a vital service for seafarers afloat.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has committed to ensuring the Gladstone Seafarers Centre gets back on its feet.

The service was essential for the 60,000 international seafarers that visited the Gladstone region each year.

GPC said they would provide $80,000 a year until 2023 to ensure essential renovations at the centre could take place.

GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said the service was an essential support network for seafarers.

“As the gateway to the Central Queensland region, we have seen exponential growth over the past decade,” Mr Walker said.

“This means more ships and more seafarers requiring the support of our local seafarers’ centre.

“As an integral part of our port, we are so proud to be able to provide support to the centre, which is majority run by volunteers.

“From floors to walls, paint, roof and furniture – after 25 years it will be great to see the centre get a facelift.”

Gladstone Seafarers Centre general manager Jessica Mullhall said the centre provided a huge amount of support to the seafarers, who mostly came from third-world countries and spent long periods away from their families and communities.

“We bring the seafarers from the vessels to our recreation centre in the Gladstone Marina, where they can buy their basic needs and groceries,” Ms Mullhall said.

“We have free services, including Wi-Fi facilities, which allow the seafarers to contact their families, buses to transport them safely to and from their vessels and other activities like table tennis, movies and pool.”

Ms Mullhall said during the year Gladstone Seafarers Centre reached out to the local community and had since provided their vehicles and manpower to several other organisations that hadn’t been as lucky with their resources.

“Thanks to the support of organisations such as GPC, we will now be able to continue this arrangement long into the future,” she said.

“We are so grateful for the support provided to us by GPC, it will enable us to help hundreds of thousands of ­people.”