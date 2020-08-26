Vital link: Major new road opens in CQ

A NEW major road connecting the Leichhardt Hwy and the Dawson Hwy has been opened today in Moura.

Anglo American and Banana Shire Council worked together to open the 12.7 kilometre Three Chain Road, across the mining lease.

Construction also included upgrading Memorial Drive, which is a 4.3 kilometres road that leads to the Moura No. 2 Memorial and relocated viewing platform.

READ MORE: New route to replace CQ road damaged in mine blast

Opening of Three Chain Road, (left to right) Dawson Mine GM, Clarence Robertson, Banana Shire Council Mayor, Nev Ferrier, Anglo American Executive Head of Open Cut Operations, Hans Hayes

Anglo American began construction of Three Chain Road in 2018, following the closure of Gibihi Road in 2017.

Anglo American's Dawson Mine general manager Clarence Robertson said they were pleased to partner with the Banana Shire Council to deliver the critical road infrastructure for the region.

"Throughout the duration of the project we worked with local suppliers and procured the majority of material used from the local area," Mr Robertson said.

Three Chain Road opening ceremony

"We're confident Three Chain Road, Memorial Drive and the relocated viewing platform will be important infrastructure for the region, supporting local tourism."

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said it was terrific the vital piece of infrastructure had been completed and was now open to the public.

"It provides a vital link and quick access for rural residents living east of the mine to the township of Moura, the Queensland Cotton processing facility, Grain Corps storage and handling facility and the livestock selling facility on the western side of Moura," Cr Ferrier said.

"It also provides a quicker and improved access to the mine for employees living in Moura.

"I would like to thank all affected landholders and community members for their patience and understanding following the closure of Gibihi Road and during construction of Three Chain Rd."

The Three Chain Road project used a total of 2,025m3 of concrete, 410,000 tonnes of road base and over 354,128 people hours.