Vital community service gets funding boost

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Gladstone Neighbourhood Centre was a cornerstone of the community.

A crucial social service in the Gladstone region is set to benefit from State Government funding to the tune of $124,000.

The funding for the Gladstone Neighbourhood Centre means it can continue to deliver vital services to the community.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the centre was a cornerstone of the local community.

“It provides services and support to some of our most vulnerable residents,” Mr Butcher said.

“We are pleased that the Gladstone Regional Council will continue as the operator of the

neighbourhood centre, working in conjunction with other service providers and local support

services to deliver vital community and social supports to local people.

“At the height of the pandemic in Queensland, the neighbourhood centre quickly developed

and delivered an online virtual neighbourhood centre to support clients using digital

technology and other forms of non-face-to-face contact.

“The centre has now resumed in-person activities and is currently co-ordinating a local

interagency group to identify service delivery gaps in the Gladstone region.”

The centre is also set to move into the new Philip Street Communities and Family Precinct in

the coming months, with an anticipated opening in July.

Minister for Communities and Housing Leeanne Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government

was continuing to invest in the state’s network of neighbourhood and community centres.

“This financial year alone we have provided more than $20 million in funding to 127

neighbourhood and community centres across the state, including the new centres at

Kallangur and Thursday Island which are due to open in the coming weeks,” Ms Enoch

said.

“Neighbourhood and community centres are a vital part of our vision for thriving communities

where vulnerable Queenslanders have the opportunity to participate in their communities

and enjoy social and economic wellbeing.

“The Gladstone Neighbourhood Centre is an excellent example of how neighbourhood and

community centres work on the frontline in their communities to ensure people are

supported, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I was in Gladstone earlier this year, I saw first-hand the work that has been done on

this new precinct and look forward to seeing the completed project.”

The Gladstone Neighbourhood Centre has also recently supported a garden transformation

project working with young local people, established a financial resilience working group,

delivered a roads education program and compiled a welcome pack for new residents to the

Gladstone region.

