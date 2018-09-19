'Vital': $80k study into shallow creek due in months

DEEP ISSUE: There are access issues that need to be fixed at Round Hill Creek.

A STUDY costing $80,000 will be released later this year in the hope of convincing a government department to take responsibility for the perilously shallow Round Hill Creek at Agnes Water.

Representatives from BMT WBM visited Agnes Water last week to help prepare a report into ways to deepen the creek, which is used by tourism operators and recreational and commercial fishermen.

They met with Gladstone Regional Council'lor Kahn Goodluck, Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, Volunteer Marine Rescue and marina operators at Seventeen Seventy.

DCTC publicity officer John McCartney said a solution was crucial for the future of the region's tourism industry and the safety of boaties.

"This is extremely important, it's a high-use waterway," he said. "One of the problems we have is that it's not being managed by anybody... no one wants to take responsibility."

Mr McCartney, an Agnes Water resident of five years and owner of the Agnes Water Tavern, hopes the latest report will be enough to prompt the federal and state governments to "step up" and fund a solution.

Cr Goodluck said while the council funded the concept plan and feasibility study, he was adamant it was not their responsibility to fix the creek.

Speaking of a potential government commitment, Cr Goodluck pointed to the recent $1 million funding commitment made by the Department of Transport and Main Roads to dredge the Boyne River.

But he said the main concern with the Seventeen Seventy waterway was the cost of maintaining a deeper creek level. Ongoing sand movements are expected to affect any changes to the channel.

"This is a big problem, this is a heavily used route for recreational fishermen, it's vital for tourism for Agnes Water, and there's a huge safety issue," he said.

The last report into the issue found sand levelling would cost between $500,000 to $1.5 million. It said other options, including building a rock wall, would cost $50 million.

Cr Goodluck expects the new concept design report to include the best route for a sand push or a dredge, but any solution would require an ongoing commitment by the state or federal government.