'Visual reminder': New signs set to improve road safety

NEW WELCOME: Drivers on the Bruce Highway will now be greeted with new Township Entry Treatments. Mark Zita GLA180319ROADSIGNS

DRIVERS passing through towns in the Gladstone region will now be welcomed with a new sign, all in the name of improving road safety.

Transport and Main Roads regional director Dave Grosse said the Township Entry Treatments emphasise the lower speed limits for drivers who are about to enter the towns.

"It is an effective visual reminder to the driver they need to slow down as they enter the town environment,” Mr Grosse said.

"Coloured road surface, widened painted median and shoulders, narrowed lane widths and retro-reflective raised pavement markers are included in the scope of works.”

Treatments will be installed at Mount Larcom, Benaraby, Bororen and Miriam Vale.

The State Government trialled the program in six towns in 2015, before slowly rolling them out state wide.