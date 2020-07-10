Visitors welcome: Aged care facilities reopen

A NEW resident at the Bindaree Lodge Care Centre says she is overjoyed the Queensland Government made the decision to ease visitation restrictions last week.

Maureen Louk said her ability to have two visitors at a time, including children, for as often and as long as she liked was very comforting.

"It is very important to see my family," Ms Louk said.

"It was a hard time to move in, with no visitors allowed, but it is very comforting that they are allowed now and I am happy here."

The updated public health direction also permits aged care residents to leave their homes for specific reasons such as exercise, health appointments and family gatherings of up to 20 people.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the restrictions were eased as a result of Queensland's excellent work in containing COVID-19.

"From today, residents can have up to two visitors at any one time. There is no longer a limit on the number of visits or length of each visit," he said last Thursday.

"I'm particularly happy that children are now allowed to visit their grandparents. I can only imagine the joy this will bring countless families across the state.

"This pandemic has been very tough on elderly Queenslanders and I am just glad we are in a position to wind back some of the restrictions."

The eased rules permit service providers to visit aged care homes, including legal advisers, therapists and hairdressers.

However, only visitors who have had their flu vaccine will be allowed.

Residents can also leave their facilities if they are with their family or a group of close friends.

Mr Miles said the health advice regarding visitors at aged care facilities remained unchanged, including the need to social distance and practice good hygiene.

"If you're unwell or have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days, stay away from elderly people," Mr Miles said.

Danielle Mackenzie, the CEO of Sundale, which runs Bindaree, said the organisation would continue to take a responsible and considered approach.

She said the measures would "protect the health and wellbeing of its care recipients and team members, to help minimise the threat of COVID-19 entering a Sundale Care Centre".