Visitors take advantage as teams score strong wins

SKILFUL PLAY: Gladstone Souths' Keira Gibson in action against Park Avenue at Rigby Park on Saturday. Matt Taylor GLA060719HOCK

HOCKEY: The Gladstone Central Queensland Hockey League home teams ran up against rampant Rockhampton visitors with neither team coming away with wins.

In the first of the games held last weekend, an understrength Souths came up against a strong Park Avenue Brothers going down 4-nil by full time.

There was solid defence from Lisa Grady and Keira Gibson worked hard to keep the score low against a mobile Park Avenue attack.

The second game was Sparks against a ladder climbing Southern Suburbs to lose seven-nil.

Sparks captain coach Alex Jeynes said the team is working hard and training well but needs consistency in the game plan.

"The team went well in the first half but dropped away in the second half,” Jeynes said.

"I just want the team to aim for more consistency and try to string all four quarters together for a good game.

"Sam Lowry and Dan McLure played a good game of hockey and the rest of players all tried their best against a good (Rockhampton) Souths team.”

Jeynes said a welcome addition to the team was Josh Stewart from Newcastle. Now living in Biloela, Stewart has helped with his skill and experience.

The stand-out player for Southern Suburbs was striker Ben Snell scoring a hat-trick of goals.

The game of the round will be at Rigby Park on Saturday, with the top of the table clash in the men's competition with Meteors to take on Rockhampton Wanderers.