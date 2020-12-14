Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA. NewsWire Photos DECEMBER 8th 2020. Fraser Island bushfires. Western beach Picture: NCA NewsWire /John Wilson
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA. NewsWire Photos DECEMBER 8th 2020. Fraser Island bushfires. Western beach Picture: NCA NewsWire /John Wilson
News

Visitors set to be welcomed back to Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
14th Dec 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VISITORS have been given the green light to return to Fraser Island on Tuesday.

Accommodation providers will reopen in time for Christmas after the wildlife that had raged on the island for seven weeks was finally contained on the weekend.

Access was restricted as the fire threatened properties on the island.

Authorities have determined it will be safe to open vehicle access along the eastern beach tomorrow, allowing visitors to travel to K'gari's townships.

This means resorts, private accommodation such as beach houses and residential Airbnb style accommodation can be open for business.

The island's most popular visitor destinations will also be progressively reopened following hazard assessments and any essential works.

These include:

  • Lake McKenzie
  • Central Station
  • Lake Wabby
  • Eli Creek
  • Maheno
  • Champagne Pools

Campers won't miss out either, with many campgrounds and beach camping zones reopening and available for booking from tomorrow afternoon.

Those reopening are:

  • Beach camping zones south of Poyungan Rocks
  • Waddy Point beachfront camping.
  • Waddy Point campground

Other camping opportunities will become available as hazard assessments progress.

Those who booked a site in an area that continues to be closed beyond tomorrow will of course also be given a refund.

More Stories

editors picks fcfire fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: The best barra caught at CQ’s Lake Callide

        Premium Content PHOTOS: The best barra caught at CQ’s Lake Callide

        News Recently a 125cm monster broke the biggest barra record at Lake Callide but here are photos of the other crackers caught at the popular waterway.

        Two treated after New Auckland crash

        Premium Content Two treated after New Auckland crash

        News The incident occurred at the Gladstone suburb early this morning.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 13.

        Text messages bring Biloela drug dealer unstuck

        Premium Content Text messages bring Biloela drug dealer unstuck

        News An examination of Harlan Waero Fry’s phone uncovered a drug networking ring in the...