Visiting sailors thank Gladstone's good Samaritans

KINDNESS OF STRANGERS: Hubert and Yvonne Firle want to thank the people who helped them when their Commodore broke down. Tegan Annett

A REMINDER there are still good Samaritans has made sailors Hubert and Yvonne Firle decide to settle down in Gladstone later this year.

The retirees, who spend most of their time at sea, were stranded on the side of Gladstone Benaraby Road near Ken's Plumbing last Monday after their Commodore broke down.

While on the roadside for about two hours, three groups of people pulled over to see if they were OK.

"They were all genuine and so helpful, the first two young men were building inspectors and they brought buckets of water for us and called RACQ and stayed with us for 30 minutes,” Mrs Firle said.

"Gladstone people aren't having a good time right now, people are struggling to find work and make ends meet, so it was so nice that people were still happy to stop and help us.”

Their car was taken to Total Motor Repair - who informed them the trouble was caused by the radiator - and was fixed by the next morning.

"They were excellent too, they were hoping to finish early to enjoy a well-deserved few days off but they fit us in and had our car fixed on Tuesday,” Mrs Firle said.

Mr and Mrs Firle have lived on their yacht for eight years and are preparing for a trip to the Whitsundays. They said later this year, before cyclone season, they will settle down in Gladstone.

"We'll be coming back to Gladstone because we love the place,” she said.