Visible shopfronts no longer the face of business

Happy girl walking and writing messages on a mobile phone in the street

Happy girl walking and writing messages on a mobile phone in the street AntonioGuillem

Lyndal Hansen of public relations company Amarna said the face of business is changing.

"The entrepreneurial spirit of Gladstone is alive and well, but it's no longer what we're used to seeing,” she said.

"Technology has allowed businesses to change so much which is why we've seen the rise in home offices and online micro-businesses.

Ms Hansen said the move is changing street fronts.

"We see shops closing down, which is happening not just in Gladstone, but around the world,” she said.

"But we have to get used to businesses not having a shop-fronts as the the norm, the existing, tangible, visible businesses that we can see.”

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Carl Carter agrees.

"The Boom Bust Recharge study indicates that micro-businesses are where the growth is at the moment,” he said.

"The segment with zero to five employees.

"We signed a memorandum of understanding with StartUp Gladstone to help people coming to us with micro-businesses or even ideas.

"We'll be working with them and established business mentors to help them funnel their way through the process so they can be part of Gladstone's business future.”

Mr Carter suggested that many of them may never get to the 'bricks and mortar' stage, or if they do it would be part of a collective.

"We've seen situations where four or five micro-businesses share premises to break the back of the rent,” he said.

"We need to look at things a little bit differently than the stock standard way from the way we've done things.”