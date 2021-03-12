Menu
Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

by Evin Priest
12th Mar 2021 5:16 AM

 

Queensland health officials have put 50 suburbs on high alert after fragments of COVID-19 were detected in four different wastewater treatment plants across the state.

Fragments of the virus were found at the Cairns North, Marlin Coast (Cairns), Fairfield (Brisbane South) and Mackay South plants.

Those four plants cover 50 suburbs and residents in those areas have been urged to come forward for testing, even with the mildest of symptoms.

QLD chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the threat of overseas variants meant the state needed to remain on alert.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Young said.

Qld chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning.
"It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested - we can't be complacent, we're still in this pandemic.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread.

"We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas that are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland.

"It's also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious. "

Originally published as Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

