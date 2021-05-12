Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victorian authorities are trying to track down hundreds of AFL fans, believing they may have boarded a train with a man who has tested positive to COVID-19.
Victorian authorities are trying to track down hundreds of AFL fans, believing they may have boarded a train with a man who has tested positive to COVID-19.
Health

Virus warning for footy fans

by Ben Graham
12th May 2021 12:30 PM

Victorian authorities are working with the AFL to track down hundreds of fans who attended the clash between Richmond and Geelong last Friday.

They are working on the assumption that "many hundreds" of fans may have, after the game, travelled on the same train as a Wollert man who has tested positive to COVID-19.

Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters the two clubs were helping contact members and supporters who travelled to or from the game on the same train as the infected man.

Originally published as Virus warning for hundreds of AFL fans

afl coronavirus sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        Premium Content Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        News Queensland Ballet is coming back to Central Queensland, with its regional tour kicking off in July.

        Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

        Premium Content Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

        News Emergency services were called to Gladstone Central on Tuesday afternoon.

        Woman spat at nightclub patrons after being kicked out

        Premium Content Woman spat at nightclub patrons after being kicked out

        Crime Emily Hampton pleaded guilty to two charges.

        Gladstone man granted work licence after drug-drive offence

        Premium Content Gladstone man granted work licence after drug-drive offence

        Crime Shawn Johnson admitted to smoking cannabis before driving.