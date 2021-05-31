Menu
Fragments of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, have been detected in wastewater in Emerald, nine hours northwest of Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass
News

Virus warning 800km from Brisbane

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
31st May 2021 9:44 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM

Queensland health authorities are urging people to monitor for symptoms and come forward for testing after fragments of Covid-19 were detected in wastewater 800km from Brisbane.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said sewage samples had been taken from Emerald South on Sunday in which fragments of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, were found.

About 14,000 people live in Emerald.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said fragments of Covid-19 had been detected in wastewater in Emerald. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Ms D’Ath said it was possible the virus had been shed by a previously confirmed positive case but urged people to be vigilant.

“Please keep up the testing. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been to Victoria or not … If you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, please come out and get tested,” she said.

“We have positive sewage and wastewater in Emerald at the moment. We know it can be a sign of someone’s past positive cases still shedding … but let’s not take the risk.”

Queenslanders are being urged to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and come forward for testing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
It comes as Queensland remains closed to Victoria, which is on its fourth day of a week-long lockdown as the latest cluster balloons to 45.

Queensland recorded no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and there are just 14 active cases, all of which are linked to hotel quarantine.

Full testing numbers have been delayed, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was able to confirm at least 1794 tests at 9am.

