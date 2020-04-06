Virus ship Ruby Princess docks in Sydney

The Ruby Princess has arrived in Port Kembla with hundreds of sick crew thought to be infected with the deadly virus.

The cruise line has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks after authorities allowed thousands of passengers to roam free in Sydney streets despite some being tested for COVID-19.

The ship has now docked in Port Kembla on the NSW south coast as part of a desperate plan to repatriate passengers who have been caught on the ship for weeks following the debacle.

The cruise will dock in the port for the next 10 days, where passengers will be forced to isolate. Police will then work to repatriate the individuals on the ship, police commissioner Mick Fuller said.

"Between New South Wales Health, the New South Wales police and the emergency management Team a plan has been developed that will be around isolation on the ship and then from that, from that 10-day period of isolation we can then continue to work with Carnival in relation to repatriation of the individuals on the ship," he said.

Yesterday, the state government announced a criminal investigation into how almost 2700 passengers from the vessel were allowed to disembark without waiting for coronavirus tests conducted on the ship to be returned.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet this morning told 2GB that "mistakes were made"