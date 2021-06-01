Victoria recorded three new cases on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

A “small handful” of people have been found not to have been at home quarantining despite strict isolation orders, Victorian health authorities have revealed.

Department of Health testing commander Jeroen Weimar said out of just under 5000 people a “small handful” of Victorians were “not quite complying”.

“They will be followed through and dealt with as appropriate,” he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.



“It is so important that the 4800 primary close contacts we now have continue a safe and effective isolation.”

Australian Defence Force personnel were deployed to Melbourne last week to help door knock and ensure contacts of positive cases were isolating inside their homes.

Department of Health and ADF personnel physically checked 723 addresses on Monday, where they discovered eight people of “real concern not where they should have been”.

“They are being followed up through our enforcement division,” Mr Weimar said.

“This is a hard thing to be asked to do, to remain at home, to remain fully locked down for 14 days.

“It has been a significant burden for people, we do what we can to support that, that support will continue.”

Victoria's testing commander Jeroen Weimar says those not isolating when they’re supposed to be will be disciplined. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Luis Ascui

A total of 54 active cases have been linked to the current cluster, dubbed the South Australia hotel outbreak.

Two of the three new local cases announced on Tuesday were primary close contacts already quarantining.

While the third infection was under investigation, but health authorities were confident they were nearer to confirm its source.

Originally published as Virus contacts refusing to isolate