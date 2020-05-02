Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Virus can lurk in recovered patients

2nd May 2020 2:12 PM

 

A new study has found coronavirus patients who recover from the disease may still carry remnants of it deep in their lungs.

The study published in Cell Research could indicate why some patients test positive for the virus after recovering from it.

Dr Bian Xiuwu of the Army Medical University in Chongqing, southwest China - who led the research team - said the work "provided the first pathological evidence for residual virus in the lung for a patient [who tested negative] three consecutive times," according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

coronaviruspromo

 

The findings were based on a post-mortem examination of a 78-year-old woman who had coronavirus and received antiviral treatment. She recovered and returned negative results in three rounds of testing based on nose and throat samples.

However one day later she suffered a cardiac arrest and died. The subsequent post-mortem found no trace of the virus in her major organises like heart, liver and skin, but strains of the virus were found deep in her lungs.

The news comes as medical experts investigate why some patients who have recovered from the virus returned positive tests, including 160 people in South Korean. Similar cases have been reported across Asia including in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines. Some were more than two months after the initial test.

 

A doctor shows on screen the scan of the lungs of a patient infected by the COVID-19, at the
A doctor shows on screen the scan of the lungs of a patient infected by the COVID-19, at the "middle care" unit for COVID-19 infected patients at the Erasme Hospital in Brussels.

The role of immunity and antibodies is of key interest to leaders and health experts amid the pandemic and could be the key to unlocking societies and travel.

However the WHO has warned there is no evidence having the virus once means one cannot get it again.

Experts believe social distancing and some measures to stop the spread of the disease will need to remain in place until a vaccine is found - assuming this can be done.

Bian and his colleagues said the case shows there is an "urgent need to understand the pathogenesis of Sars-CoV-2 infection".

Originally published as Virus can lurk in recovered patients

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lung disease

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say on region’s road networks

        premium_icon Have your say on region’s road networks

        News Gladstone Regional Council is asking for community input as they review a road design standards policy.

        • 2nd May 2020 2:00 PM
        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: All hail the spectacled monarch

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: All hail the spectacled monarch

        News Given the current coronavirus restrictions, checking out the birds in your own...

        Man in hospital after boat motor ignites

        premium_icon Man in hospital after boat motor ignites

        News Paramedics were called to a private residence in the Gladstone Region last...

        Strange end to season for surf lifesavers

        premium_icon Strange end to season for surf lifesavers

        News Pandemic means red and yellow flags haven’t been flying.