Virus alerts spread 330km in NSW

Venues at the popular holiday spot are on alert. Picture: iStock

The list of venues on alert in NSW has ballooned with businesses more than 300km from each other flagged as exposure sites.

South coast residents, in particular, are on high alert after a Victorian man visited a popular holiday spot while potentially infectious with Covid-19 sparking several venue alerts.

The man’s family have also tested positive to the virus prompting NSW Health to issue a fresh alert for venues of concern. The department said the family was in NSW between May 19 and 24.

NSW Health issued an advisory for a number of exposure sites including Goulburn’s Shell Coles Express Big Merino on May 19 between 1.45pm and 2.05pm - in addition to times previously announced.

Other new alerts include the The Coffee Pedaler in Gundagai on May 19 between 9.30am and 11.15am, Jervis Bay’s Green Patch campground from May 19 at 4pm to 9am on May 24.

5 Little Pigs in Huskisson is on Covid alert. Picture: Google

Gundagai is about 330km from Huskisson where a popular cafe frequented by both locals and tourists is also on alert.

They family went to 5 Little Pigs in Huskisson on May 21 between 8am and 11.30am.

And anyone who went to the Huskisson Treasure Chest on May 21 from 11.30am and 12pm, the Gundagai Craft Centre on May 19 from 11am to 12pm and the Junque and Disorderly Antique Shop in Gundagai on May 19 from 11am and 12pm have also been urged to isolate until further advice is available.

Exposure times have also grown at Coles in Vincentia.

The potentially infectious cases went to the supermarket on May 21 between 12pm and 1pm and at the same time on May 22.

“If you were at any of the following venues at the times listed, please immediately call NSW Health on 1800 943 553, get tested and isolate,” NSW Health advised.

Authorities haven’t determined which family member contracted the virus first and where they caught it, declaring they could not find any crossover points with existing cases.

Trapper’s Bakery in Goulburn closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning. Picture: Twitter/9 News

Trapper’s Bakery in Goulburn closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning after the family visited the popular venue on May 24.

The bakery is one of the most famous spots for a quick stopover between Sydney and Melbourne or for anyone travelling into Sydney on the Hume freeway.

NSW Health previously issued an urgent alert on Tuesday night, indicating the man and his family had travelled from Victoria and stopped off at Jervis Bay, Hyams Beach, Goulburn and Vincenta on May 23 and 24.

They travelled back to Melbourne on May 24.

The man developed symptoms on May 25 but did not get tested for six days until May 31, four days after the state went into lockdown.

Earlier an alert for Coles in Vincentia was extended to an hour. NSW Health said the person visited Coles at Vincentia Shopping Village on Sunday, May 23, between noon and 1pm.

They went to the Cooked Goose Cafe in Hyams Beach between 10am and noon on that same day and the Green Patch campground at Booderee National Park for most of Sunday, May 23. They were there overnight and left about 9am on Monday, May 24.

Exposure times at Coles in Vincentia have expanded. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Two venues in Goulburn were listed as exposure sites.

On May 24 the person stropped off at the Shell Coles Express Big Merino in Goulburn between 10am and 11.30am and Trapper’s Bakery between 10.30am and 11.30am.

There are fears the virus could have spread to fellow diners at the bakery who are likely to have come from various parts of Victoria or NSW given it is a popular spot for tourists or motorists.

“If bakery staff all test negative, then the only risk would be those in the bakery at the same time as the infected person,” leading epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said.

“However, if any of the staff test positive, it would be a much more serious scenario given the large number of visitors to the bakery.”

Victoria’s Department of Health also listed places in regional parts of the state where the infected person went after they returned.

These include BP Truckstop at Glenrowan on May 24 between 4pm and 4.30pm, BP Euroa on May 24 between 5pm-6pm and BP Truckstop Wallen on May 24 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

