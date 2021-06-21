Virus alert for eight city buses

Rules around masks have been brought back in as the Sydney outbreak grows .Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

Several Sydney bus routes and an office building have been added to a growing list of feared coronavirus exposure sites after an outbreak in NSW grew by two on Monday.

People who rode the 614X bus from Baulkham Hills to the city at the same time as an infected person will be considered close contacts and have been told to get tested, self-isolate for a fortnight regardless of result, and to contact NSW Health.

Several other bus routes were flagged as well, with people riding at specific times in the past two weeks told to get tested and isolated until receiving confirmation they’re not infected with coronavirus.

Four new cases were announced in Monday’s numbers, bringing the total number of infections in the cluster to 11.

Of those cases, two were announced on Sunday morning and two others were recorded after the official reporting period.

The latter cases will be included in Tuesday’s numbers.

The bus routes and an Ashfield office building will be added to an exposure site list that already included a Salvos store at Tempe and a service station at Baulkham Hills among other places.

Sydney’s first case in the current outbreak was announced on June 16, a 60-year-old limousine driver who tested positive for the concerning Delta strain.

Authorities have urged all residents to monitor NSW Health’s website for updates.

Birkenhead Point has a number of exposure sites. Picture: supplied

Venue alerts have exploded across Sydney and in nearby regions. Picture: NSW Health

Those who travelled on the following two buses will be considered close contacts:

614X from Baulkham Hills to Sydney, from Gooden Drive to Stand J at Wynyard Station, June 15 departing 8.40am and arriving at 9.23am

614X from Sydney to Baulkham Hills, from Clarence Street to Gooden Drive, June 15 departing 5.44pm and arriving at 6.29pm

Those who travelled on the following buses will be considered casual contacts:

600 from Northmead to Parramatta, from Windsor Road to Smith Street, June 9 departing at 8.49am and arriving at 9.05am

600 from Northmead to Parramatta, from Windsor Road to Smith Street, June 10 departing at 8.46am and arriving at 9.02am

600 from Parramatta to Winston Hills, from Smith Street to Windsor Road, June 10 departing at 2.14pm and arriving at 2.28pm

600 from Northmead to Parramatta, from Windsor Road to Smith Street, June 11 departing at 8.44am and arriving at 9am

428 from Haymarket to Newtown, from Pitt Street to King Street, June 15 departing at 1.20pm and arriving at 1.34pm

426 from Newtown to Haymarket, from King Street to Pitt Street, June 15 departing at 2.27pm and arriving at 2.38pm

Anyone who was in the following building at the relevant time should monitor for symptoms, and self-isolate and get tested if they appear:

Ashfield, office building at 2-4 Holden Street, all floors, June 18 between 6pm and 7.30pm

Before Monday afternoon’s update, the list included the following close contact venues:

Tempe Salvos Stores 7 Bellevue Street Thursday June 17, 9am – 5pm as well as Saturday 19 June 9am – 5pm

On Sunday, NSW Health advised anyone who visited the North Face store at the Birkenhead Point Shopping Centre at Drummoyne from 11.35am to 11.50am on Tuesday, June 15, was considered a close contact of a positive case.

They have been asked to urgently contact the NSW Health hotline on 1800 943 553 as well as get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

NSW Health issued the same alert for anyone who visited the following venues at the Birkenhead Point Shopping Centre at the following times:

Country Road – June 15, 12.30pm-1pm

Seed – June 15, 12.30pm-1pm

Nike – June 15, 12.50pm-1.15pm

NSW Health also issued an alert for several other venues in Drummoyne, Merrylands, Hurstville, Parramatta, Castle Hill, Baulkham Hills and the Sydney CBD.

The full list of 24 close contact venues of concern can be found here.

chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has urged residents to monitor the NSW Health website for venue updates. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

Casual contacts exposure sites:

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they develop.

BAULKHAM HILLS

Baulkham Hills BP service station 134 Seven Hills Road, Sunday 13 June, 11.55am – 12.05pm

CASTLE HILL:

Castle Hill Fitness and Aquatic Centre, 77 Castle Street (inside the Castle Hill RSL club), Saturday, June 12, 8.30am – 9.40am

MERRYLANDS:

Big W – Stockland Merrylands, 191-201 Pitt Street, Monday, June 14, 1.50pm – 2.45pm

Oporto – Food Court – Stockland Merrylands, 191-201 Pitt Street, Monday, June 14, 2.40pm – 3pm

DRUMMOYNE:

Estro – Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 19 Roseby Street, Tuesday, June 15, 10.15am – 10.40am

Christensen Copenhagen – Birkenhead Point, Tuesday, June 15, 10.30am – 11am

Maje – Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 10.45am – 11am

Asics Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 11.20am – 11.40am

Top Juice – Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, Tuesday June 15, 11.15am – 11.20am

Bed Bath n Table – Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 11.30am – 11.40am

Icebreaker – Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 11.40am – 11.45am

Adairs Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 11.45am – 11.55am

Aldi Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 12.35pm – 12.45pm

Priceline Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 12.40pm – 12.50pm

SYDNEY:

Hero Sushi, 52 Goulburn Street, Tuesday, June 15, 2.30pm – 2.40pm

HURSTVILLE:

Coles, Westfield Hurstville, Corner of Cross Street and Park Road, Saturday, June 19, 6.10pm – 6.30pm

The full list of 62 casual contact venues can be found here.

Masks are now mandatory in all indoor settings, while the masks on public transport rule will be extended to Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas.



