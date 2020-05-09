Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

Digital online marketing commerce sale concept. Woman using tablet payments online shopping and icon customer network connection on hologram virtual screen, m-banking and omni channel.

Digital online marketing commerce sale concept. Woman using tablet payments online shopping and icon customer network connection on hologram virtual screen, m-banking and omni channel.

RESIDENTS will be able to engage online in a new Virtual Neighbourhood Centre launched by Gladstone Regional Council, ensuring communities stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual platform was developed to connect the community and provide access to the council’s programs while several of the council’s community facilities are temporarily closed due the virus restrictions.

“The centre will offer a space for the community to engage and connect with like-minded residents and existing services in order to encourage social connectedness, inclusivity and support,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

“It includes information for families, youth, seniors, businesses, active living, lifestyle, arts, culture and entertainment, plus a Councillors Cafe allowing residents to ask our councillors questions, which they will answer over a virtual cuppa and chat.”

Cr Burnett said the council remained committed to maintaining the community's connectedness to services by increasing accessibility and creating the online platform to facilitate engagement.

To visit the Virtual Neighbourhood Centre, head to gladstone.qld.gov.au.