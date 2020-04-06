Virtual CrossFit a reality

SETTING THE TREND: Gabby Oram wants youngsters to get fitter in her new role as junior head coach. PICTURE: Angus Bradley

CROSSFIT: Gladstone growing list of talented junior athletes have received a great boost and they will now have an advisor to turn to.

CrossFit Gladstone appointed Gabby Oram as the venue’s head coach of junior development.

CrossFit is used for athletes, who play other sports, to help build fitness and this will be overseen by Oram and head coach Damon Bray.

“The role entails leading the kids and youth classes and well as structuring the programming which includes the workouts, skill progressions and additional challenges for each tern,” Oram said.

She began as a trainee coach with the children and youth last year and began taking the lead in some classes from January.

“I’m always keen to learn and grow in my coaching role and I was thrilled when Adam and Kristine Gibson (Gladstone CrossFit co-owners) offered me the new role as head coach of junior development,” Oram said.

The age range of the youngsters she teaches are from five and up to 17.

“We normally have two classes that run with the kids age group catering for five to 11 years with a focus on physical activity and keeping it fun to the youth group which is 11-17,” Oram said.

“That is more focussed on CrossFit specific skill and strength development and preparing the body for physical activity as they progress into adulthood.”

The COVID-19 crisis has temporarily shut the Clinton gym down but Oram said the gym offers cyber lessons.

“We are still offering detailed video briefs for both the kids and youth in our members page,” she said.

“Further to this we will be arranging online meetings to touch base with the kids and the parents to keep them motivated during this time.”

