Viral post behind Aussie’s sudden fame

Nathan McCarron went viral on social media after sharing his portrait work of famous musicians, artists and celebrities.

But it was one TikTok post in particular that launched him into fame, kicking off what was once just a hobby, into a full-blown business.

The 28-year-old had just graduated from acting school in Melbourne when the COVID pandemic hit, forcing him to feed his passion for creativity in a different way, as the arts and entertainment industry copped a massive blow.

It was during this time he experimented more with his love of pencil art, curating entertaining TikTok videos on drawings of celebrities.

Nathan McCarron, 28, posted a video drawing of Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which helped launch him into TikTok fame.

"I was drawing a bit, but it wasn't a business or anything," Mr McCarron told news.com.au.

"Then through COVID I joined TikTok and once I started posting some of my drawings, it just blew up so quickly."

It was a post of Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that really got people talking, with the video attracting more than 6.4 million views alone.

"That post bumped my followers by half a million or something crazy like that," Nathan said.

"Normally I start with a blank piece of paper and begin drawing a celebrity that people recognise, as that way they go through the process with me, even though it takes about two days (for a 30 second video)."

However, for his Will Smith post, the aspiring actor decided to take a risk by trying something a little different.

"This time I created a 40 second rap to go along with it to the tune of the Fresh Prince theme song," he said.

"I guess people liked I was double dipping in entertainment."

Ironically, Nathan dropped out of art class in Year 8 to follow his passion for acting and drama.

After graduating from high school, he moved to Melbourne from Tasmania, in search of work as an actor, before eventually being accepted to study at the Film & Television Studio International.

On the side, he was always sketching and perfecting his pencil art, not realising it would eventually see him become a viral sensation.



Following the positive feedback on his Will Smith drawing, Nathan decided to take a similar approach with an Eminem drawing, rapping to one of his songs to accompany the video.

It too also attracted millions of views.

The 28-year-old then found himself inundated with private messages from followers asking if he could draw their favourite celebrity and how they could buy his work.

Since December, Nathan has gone on to make thousands of dollars by selling prints of his drawings which range from $30 and $100, depending on size.

His work has also managed to attract the likes of Hollywood stars including Whoopi Goldberg.

"She sent me a private message on Twitter thanking me, and then did it publicly. I was so shocked because I love drawing my idols and for her to message me was just crazy."

Nathan's talents also extend to drawing landscapes, buildings and portraits of animals with a cut of his profits going to the World Wildlife Fund since having partnered with the not-for-profit organisation.

The pencil artist also now works with companies like Universal Music Group to draw their recording artists.

He said his art has given him contacts that will hopefully help him pursue his dream of acting.

