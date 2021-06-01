Menu
A man has escaped from a Bathurst correctional facility as police warn the public not to approach the man if they see him.
Violent prison escapee’s brazen move

by Anton Nilsson
1st Jun 2021 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:50 PM

Police have caught up with a man who allegedly fled from a NSW jail as his brazen method of escape was revealed.

Alan Piper, 61, was arrested on Tuesday evening after he allegedly escaped Bathurst Correctional Centre on the Mid-Western Highway about noon.

NCA NewsWire understands he had been sent to Bathurst in February and was serving a one-year sentence for domestic violence offences.

He had only about two months left before qualifying for parole.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Alan Piper, an inmate who escaped from a Bathurst jail. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire
It’s understood Mr Piper was allowed to carry out a ground maintenance job because he was considered a minimum security-classified inmate.

NCA NewsWire understands he allegedly took advantage of that trust by walking off the job and disappearing.

Police launched a hunt for Mr Piper and warned the public not to approach him if spotted.

Officers from Chifley Police District searched the area and arrested him outside the jail gates about 4.30pm.

It is expected charges will be laid.

Mr Piper was described as 184cm tall with brown eyes, grey hair and a grey beard.

Police previously urged the public to get in touch if Mr Piper is spotted, but said locals should not approach him.

Originally published as Violent prison escapee’s brazen move

