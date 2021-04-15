Menu
PM gives ‘first admission’ he has a ‘serious problem’
Violent ‘Homos against ScoMo’ protest

by Angie Raphael
15th Apr 2021 6:32 AM

A violent protest erupted outside a lunch event attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Perth, with one person arrested.

About 50 people rallied outside the state reception centre at Fraser's Restaurant in Kings Park on Wednesday, with some carrying signs that read "Homos against ScoMo" and others waving the Aboriginal flag.

Protesters outside the state reception centre in Kings Park where Scott Morrison gave a speech. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Philip Gostelow
Activists reportedly included people from Rainbow Rebellion WA, Uni Students for Climate Justice, and United Against Bigotry and Racism.

"We have the right to demonstrate, this is not a police state," they chanted.

After physically scuffling with some protestors, police confirmed an 18-year-old man was charged with obstructing police.

He was seen being dragged away by officers.

"Aside from this, it was all conducted lawfully," a police spokesman said.

Some protesters clashed with police but others were more peaceful. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Philip Gostelow
Mr Morrison spoke to the state's top business people at the lunch hosted by the West Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

There was a strong police presence at the protest. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Philip Gostelow
It is his first visit to WA since October 2019 - more than 500 days ago.

Originally published as Violent 'Homos against ScoMo' protest

