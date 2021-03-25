Violent home invader jailed after brutal Gladstone assault

A Gladstone man was sentenced to two years imprisonment after a violent home invasion at Barney Point in 2019.

A Gladstone man was sentenced to two years imprisonment after a violent home invasion at Barney Point in 2019.

A Gladstone man who beat a man on the suspicion he assaulted his wife and son, appeared in Gladstone District Court last week.

The man, 46, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a raft of offences including contraventions of domestic violence orders and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Prosecutor Lara Soldi read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Judge Jeff Clarke.

The most serious of the man’s offending occurred on June 3, 2019, at Barney Point.

That morning, the victim arrived at his friend’s house to give the friend a lift to work.

The two men were sitting in the lounge room when they heard the front gate open and the defendant burst in.

He delivered several blows to the back of the victim’s head and kept punching despite the victim retreating to the foetal position on the ground.

The victim managed to push the defendant away with his feet and he left through the front door.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Over six months later, in March 2020, police spoke with the man about another matter and realised he was wanted for questioning in relation to the alleged bashing.

He was arrested and told police he thought his victim had assaulted his wife and son so, “He went down and smacked the c*** in the f****** head for it.”

A court heard the defendant was intoxicated at the time, declined to participate in a formal interview and was released on watch-house bail the next day.

He was returned into police custody on November 14, 2020, for other matters.

Mr Clarke convicted and sentenced the man to a head sentence of two years imprisonment with a parole eligibility date of July 14, 2021, given time already served. Convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone District Court stories:

– Helmet-less Calliope motorcycle rider fronts court

– ‘I crave silence’: Stalker sentenced in District Court

– Biloela meth addict in court on six charges