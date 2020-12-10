Menu
Crime

Violent DV murderer put away for life... again

by Vanessa Marsh
10th Dec 2020 5:09 AM
Just one hour after the High Court ordered a retrial for wife killer Arona Peniamina, a Supreme Court jury once again convicted another man of murder in a case which bore remarkable similarities.

Former soldier Dane Andrew Pilcher had won a retrial over the violent murder of his ex-girlfriend Corinne Henderson who he stabbed to death in a frenzied attack in her Townsville home.

Just like in Peniamina's case, an appeal court found that the jury in his first trial in 2017 had been misdirected about the application of the partial defence of provocation.

The partial defence when successfully argued reduces what would ordinarily be a murder to manslaughter.

Dane Andrew Pilcher murdered his ex-partner Corinne Henderson in her Idalia apartment in September 2015.

 

During his retrial in the Supreme Court at Townsville, Pilcher's legal team argued the defence of provocation - saying he had acted in the heat of the moment and killed Ms Henderson after she stabbed him with a knife after he smashed his way into her unit.

They urged the jury to find Pilcher guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The court heard Pilcher had been enraged after he saw a photo of his ex with another man at the Townsville races and had gone to her home to confront her about the new relationship.

 

Corinne Henderson, 32, was murdered in September 2015.

 

Pilcher flew into a violent rage and stabbed and slashed Ms Henderson 21 times while her new partner hid in the bathroom at her direction.

Pilcher was again sentenced to life in prison after the jury delivered its verdict yesterday.

 

