28°
News

Violent drink driver chases, rams and runs family off road

Vanessa Jarrett,, Central Telegraph | 28th Jul 2017 8:00 AM
SPUN OUT: The car that chased down and rammed a four-wheel drive photographed the next day.
SPUN OUT: The car that chased down and rammed a four-wheel drive photographed the next day. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment for running a family off the road on the Burnett Hwy last year.

The incident occurred on November 4 when a mother and father were driving home with their three children from a local community event about 10pm.

The Biloela mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Central Telegraph a man in a black sports car overtook their four-wheel drive and braked suddenly in front of them.

The woman said the man stopped, got out of his car and started coming towards them and she tried to reverse as fast she could.

"I've panicked, because I have three little boys in the back seat," she said.

"Then he ran to his car and he's reversing up the Burnett Hwy chasing us."

The woman turned up dirt roads trying to lose him as he was only in a low car but he just kept on chasing them and blocking them.

The man continually hit their car with his sports car, causing more damage to his car as they had a bull bar and side steps.

Eventually the sports car sustained enough damage that he was no longer able to continue chasing them.

The man, Lawrence Cameron Mitchell, 28, was found later that night by local police, when he was charged with counts of dangerous driving.

He faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 24, over the offences.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges, two of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one of drink-driving.

The man was sentenced to nine months imprisonment for two charges each to be served together, with an early parole date of October 24.

He was disqualified from driving for two years for one charge and 18 months for another.

He was also ordered to pay $15,406.37 restitution and was fined $1600 for drink-driving.

The mother said it was great to know he was behind bars.

"It does feel nice to know he is off the road," she said.

She said it was a Wowan police officer who broke the good news to her.

"They called me up each time he went to court to let me know it had been adjourned," she said.

"It is really nice to know we have such nice, caring police around us."

Months on from the incident, the young children who were in the car are still traumatised from the experience.

"I will take my little boy in to hear the news direct from the police, I think it will help him a lot," she said.

"He is eight, he witnessed it, every time he sees a black car he still jumps. He still gets a lot of nightmares."

Not only has it brought pain onto her children but it has left the mother scarred as well.

"I still can't drive at night," she said.

"I used to travel a lot by myself with the kids down to Brisbane, overseas, now I wouldn't travel with the kids at night any more."

The mother said the rampage was something for which she could never have been prepared.

"It is something I never thought would happen, I thought if you have a good, reliable car you would be fine," she said.

"It was if you had a breakdown then you might get hurt."

With her mobile phone in the boot of her car in her handbag, the mother said the scariest part was not being able to call for help.

"My fear is we weren't safe that night," she said.

"He was like a raged animal coming towards us."

Trying to move forward and prevent herself from being in the same situation again, the mother has gone through some measures to protect herself.

"I have put a dash cam, a two-way radio and a better aerial in my car for better phone service," she said.

"Just more security measures.

"And I am a lot more concious now, I call my husband and let him know when I am leaving town so someone knows where I am. And I make sure I always have my mobile with me at the front."

The mother said while time does heal all wounds, it will take quite a while yet.

"It was definitely the scariest night of my life," she said.

"It is getting a little better (moving on) but it is taking a lot longer than I hoped it would.

"I don't think I will ever fully recover."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  drink driving road rage rockhampton magistrates court

'Horrific': Woman convicted over fatal, freak accident

'Horrific': Woman convicted over fatal, freak accident

A FAST and sudden lurch backwards, a high-pitched squeal of tyres followed by a deafening silence is all a Gladstone woman can remember of this fatal night.

Boyne Island man wins luxury home and gold bullion

$1.8 million prize for Boyne man.

Man arrested trying to fill up stolen motorbike

NABBED: Police arrested the man as he tried to fill up a stolen motorbike at a Gladstone service station.

The man was taken to hospital shortly afterwards.

MJ: Casualisation just one issue facing Gladstone

WHAT NOW? Former Cook Colliery workers Phil Wells, Alex Green, Darren Morrow, Chris Smithers, Eldon Alley, Wayne Bradshaw and Keith Armstrong with the ALP's Lisa Chesters.

We need to start talking about our problems out in the open.

Local Partners

GECC donates piano to Tannum Primary

Gladstone Regional Council has donated a 1938 Challen baby grand piano to Tannum Sands State School.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Junior rugby club promotes healthy living with Technicolour Fun Run

READY TO RUN: Colby Smith, Alex Lillyman, Mitchell Smith, Maylee Brown, Max Bolton, Ben Lillyman, with Pricilla Lillyman and Bec Smith from Calliope Junior Rugby League Club are looking forward to the first colour run.

The event aims to raise $10,000 towards a new community centre.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

IT’S been a whirlwind week for The Bachelor contestant Leah Costa, who’s been forced to defend her past as a topless entertainer after near-nude photos emerged.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

PRICED TO SELL... CENTRALLY LOCATED RENOVATED UNIT BLOCK

77 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 10 5 5 $549,000

The motivated seller is looking for all serious offers. Invest in Gladstone's future. Take advantage of rock bottom prices. This superbly located complex...

SELLER WANTS OUT... QUAINT QUEENSLANDER... OVER 1,000M2 BLOCK

186 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $225,000

Here is the perfect opportunity to enter the property market. Purchase this character-filled Queenslander located well within walking distance to the CBD, local...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

BUILDER&#39;S LAND LIQUIDATION SALE

Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Builders land liquidation Sale 7 quality and ready to build on allotments ... $179,000 Each

Builders land liquidation Sale 7 quality and ready to build on allotments within the sought after Riverstone Rise Estate All allotments For Sale at a Red Hot...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

HOUSE, POOL, ACREAGE....AND SHEDS GALORE!

26 Hennie Drive, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 9 $599,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 26 HENNIE DRIVE to the market! This beautiful family home is set in the peaceful location of Benaraby. With a...

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 Offers From...

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

A HOME TO CALL HOME&#39;

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Occasionally you come across a home that is perfect, one that ticks all the boxes and when you inspect this spacious home you may well feel 'this is the one'. The...

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

AUCTION: Childcare building for sale in Boyne Island

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

Commercial property selling in Boyne Island

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter