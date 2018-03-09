Vinyl Records go on sale at Tannum Sands

Phil Brown is selling a selection of his vinyl records from his collection of over 4,00 at Tannum Sands CWA Hall.

MUSIC lovers can purchase a piece of history this weekend, with a vinyl record sale being held at the Tannum Sands CWA Hall.

Phil Brown has put together a collection of 4000 records over the past 46 years.

Now he has decided to part ways with some of that collection - mostly albums of which he has multiple copies.

The collection spans music from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Mr Brown said his collection came from this period simply because it comprises the music he likes.

"The late sixties when the Beatles started, they changed everything," he said.

"From then to the early eighties, in my opinion, was the peak time of the rock music industry.

"That's when you had all the supergroups, they all did their experimenting and finding out what they could do and couldn't do with the electric guitar."

The quality of sound from vinyl records also led Mr Brown to amass his collection.

He still listens to many of his records.

"There is so much more sound in vinyl than there is in CDs or MP3's," he said.

"That is a well known fact in the music industry.

"I read a book recently by Neil Young, and he said that you can only get 15% of the sound on a CD that you can on vinyl."

Mr Brown said anyone looking to start their own collection should choose something for which they have a passion.

He is still adding music he enjoys to his personal record collection.

Much of his collection came from deceased estates, garage sales, and even people calling him specifically to offload their collections.

"I go from Rockhampton to Hervey Bay looking for the new stuff," Mr Brown said.

"Every record I've got here (for sale), I've got my enjoyment out of it."

The sale begins at noon today and will also run from 8am tomorrow.