Vintage, modern, designer brands: on sale at Salvos

Ann Johnson, Salvation Army store manager in Gladstone, said she was amazed at the quantity of products donated over Christmas. The shop is currently holding it's 50 per cent off sale.

THEY received a huge influx of items over the Christmas break.

Gladstone's Salvation Army store re-opened today after a week-long hiatus, offering a 50 per cent discount on all stock excluding new products which carried a 10 per cent discount.

Ann Johnson, store manager, said she was surprised at the number of high end brands coming into the store.

"We get a lot of really nice jewellery, a lot of really flash handbags for ladies that know what they're looking for, plus old plates and antiques," she said.

Ms Johnson said the donations included a lot of quality clothing items and shoes.

She said a team of about 25 volunteers each day sorted through all the donations, in the week after Christmas, to get it onto the shelves ready for opening day.

The store was bustling by 9am and Ms Johnson said she expected many more people throughout the day.

If you'd like to volunteer with the Gladstone Salvation Army, Ms Johnson said, just pop into the store any time during opening hours (9am - 4pm) or contact the store on 4972 1844.

The Salvation Army provides a host of community services including food provision and assisting with SES operations and they are always looking for more volunteers.