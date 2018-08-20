Vinnie's opens new store in Calliope

CALLIOPE VINNIES: L-R Rose Hasler Theresa Hamlyn and Charmaine Murphy at the newly opened store.

THE official opening of Calliope's first Vinnies store was warmly welcomed by residents who showed their support in numbers on Saturday.

Retail operations manager for Central Queensland Charmian Tolhurst said the new store meant Calliope residents no longer had to travel to Gladstone to purchase second hand goods from the charity.

"It's a first for Calliope, we used to deliver goods here from Gladstone," Ms Tolhurst said.

"And people in Calliope no longer have to drive into Gladstone to donate goods."

She said the community has given the new store a very warm welcome.

"A lot of people have come in today which kept us busy all morning," she said.

"We've had a lot of positive feedback from them too.

"Quite a few staff from the shops around us have also popped in to say 'Hi' as well."

The store will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to midday on Saturday.

Ms Tolhurst said people can drop off donations at the store or call 1800VINNES to arrange for them to be picked up.

She said they were looking for volunteers for the new store too.

Gregory Bray