Vineyards no more at Gecko Valley but change could be coming

LOOKING FORWARD: Tony McCray reflects on the devastating fire that wiped out his vines.

TONY and Coleen McCray, owners of Gecko Valley Winery, will not be growing any more grapes at their Glen Eden property bordering the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

It was a difficult business decision and a very emotional one, but they have decided not to replant the vineyards after a bushfire ravaged their property in October 2011.

The fire resulted in the destruction of all but 30 of their 7000 vines. More importantly, the irrigation system, wires and posts were also destroyed.

"I can't overstate the effect on our business of the fire,” Mr McCray said.

"It was effectively the death of the dream.

"The vines (growing before the bushfire) were almost 20 years old, they were in prime production and quality.”

Mr McCray and his wife Coleen had been planning to grow old with their vineyard but now, putting economics ahead of sentiment, they have decided to completely re-purpose their property.

"It would be irrational (to replant the vines) on land coming under increasing pressure for urban development, you have to make an investment decision looking at 40 to 50 years ahead,” Mr McCray said.

They are considering turning the property into a grazing property (while still seeking to maintain its environmental values).

Mr McCray is not an experienced grazier so he is researching the subject and he is yet to decide what particular stock to run.

"I don't know whether (we will run) cattle or goats or mini cattle, the next project is to fence the place,” he said.

EXCELLENT RESULT: Tony and Coleen McCray proud of their success at the fiercely contested Royal Sydney Show last year Paul Braven GLA120717WINE

So what does this mean for the future of Gecko Valley wines? Fortunately the McCrays had a good stock of wine aging in their cellars prior to the 2011 fire.

"Most of the wines we are still selling (at the cafe) are seven, eight, nine, 10 years old,” Mr McCray said.

They are selling this wine at the rate of about 2000 bottles per year at their cafe.

They have also planted out a small vineyard at their retirement property.

"It was planted three years ago but (the grapes) are still young and you don't get the complexity and intensity (of flavours) until the vines get to 10-12 years old,” Mr McCray said.

The McCrays are still battling for compensation over the fire, which Mr McCray estimates cost them about half a million dollars.

The cafe will remain open.