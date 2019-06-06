Menu
Vince Sisois' brother Michael Sisois was killed by alleged Darwin gunman Ben Hoffmann
Crime

Buff Club Darwin shooting victim identified

by MATT CUNNINGHAM and CRAIG DUNLOP
6th Jun 2019 10:26 AM
THE brother of slain Darwin man Michael Sisois has lashed out at authorities for allowing suspected gunman Ben Hoffmann out on parole.

Vincent Sisois on Thursday morning confirmed his brother, Michael Sisois, had been shot dead in the carpark of the Buff Club on the Stuart Hwy on Tuesday night.

Mr Sisois told Sky News and the NT News alleged shooter Ben Hoffmann was known to be dangerous and should have been behind bars.

An infuriated Mr Sisois said: "They knew it, they knew something would happen and they let him out. Why?"

"It's their fault. They've not done their job properly."

Map on how the Darwin shootings situation unfolded. Graphic: STUART THORNTON

Michael Sisois was a former work colleague of Hoffmann, who police expect to charge with four counts of murder on Thursday.

Hoffmann was released on strict parole in January after pleading guilty in 2015 to a string of charges stemming from an ice-fuelled baseball bat rampage the streets two of Darwin's northern suburbs, Karama and Malak.

Mr Sisois said: "They no f**kin' to their job properly, and the coppers, they knew he was a criminal and they let him out. Why?"

"It's not fair. They're looking after the criminals, not he bloody innocent people."

Chief Minister Michael Gunner on Wednesday announced an urgent review of the Territory's parole system.

crime darwin shooting

