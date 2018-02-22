Granddad’s hunky weight loss transformation

Vince Condello, a popular fruit and vegetable business owner in Melbourne, has lost a staggering 83kgs so he could donate a kidney to his son.

VINCE Condello had always wanted to lose weight. At 180kg, he knew something needed to change, but he never really did anything about it.

It wasn't until the popular Melbourne fruit seller from Ivanhoe, found out that his son Vince Condello Jr would one day need a kidney transplant - and the only person who could do it was him.

Vince Jr was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma at age eight and despite beating the cancer, it wrecked his kidneys and left him needing regular dialysis.

(L to R): Vince Condello before his transformation, his son Vince Jnr and wife Anna.

By age 23, he needed a transplant and while both Vince and his wife Anna were overweight, she had shed the kilos a lot quicker and medically, was in a better position to donate her kidney to their son.

"I had a lot of weight on me and I wasn't able to give him my kidney - my wife had a lot less to lose."

But after eight years, Vince Jnr's body rejected the organ and his father was the only other option he had.

"I knew in order for me to donate my kidney I had to shed the weight," Vince said.

Vince’s son needed a kidney transplant after his body rejected his mother’s after eight years.

"And so I started with Jenny Craig and it seemed to have worked well after a month, so I just kept on going and going and after 10 months I lost a massive 50kgs," Vince told news.com.au

"I started to feel really good and even set up a gym at home before I joined Vision gym and got a personal trainer, who I still have.

"I train three times a week, twice a week at home and do my 1000 steps every Sunday."

The 59-year-old Melbourne grandfather, who now weighs 97kg, went on to lose a staggering 83kg in 15 months and not only has he inevitably improved his health, but as of last week, the process to donate his kidney had also begun.

It was the trigger behind Vince’s, 59, amazing transformation.

"I have been given the all clear for testing which so far has involved blood tests and X-rays," Vince said, adding that it broke his heart seeing his son attached to a dialysis machine as he was growing up.

"Just knowing he can live a normal life and not be tied up to a machine is motivating for anyone."

Even though Vince Jnr told his father he "didn't have to do it" as there is a risk involved, Vince said he just wanted to see his son live a normal life.

The local fruit shop owner said that while he started this weight loss journey for his son, he finished it for himself - as he was aware if he didn't make a change it could have resulted in life-threatening health issues.

Vince the fruit seller weighed 180kgs at his heaviest.

"Dad had a stroke and most of my family has diabetes and I didn't want to go down that path and If I kept going the way I was, I definitely would have," Vince said.

"About 20 years ago, I got down to 90kg but it wasn't with the same mindset and reasons I have now - this time was just different, I had a guide from Jenny Craig who I felt very comfortable with," Vince said, adding it helped shift his eating habits.

"The beauty about it is you just need a microwave and they do the rest."

As of last week he has been undergoing tests for the kidney transplant.

After also cutting out sugar from his diet, Vince said it has made a huge difference to his cravings and energy levels while he no longer has high blood pressure.

"I was having one sugar with every one of my seven daily coffees. I had a massive sweet tooth where I would have a cake rather than a steak for dinner."

But the man who once had to hire specially sized suits has managed to turn his life around.

The well-known Ivanhoe (Melbourne) fruiter said he gets stopped a lot by people asking how he did it and ‘I just tell them that it was Jenny Craig’.

He said owning a fruit shop has made it quite easy for him, with fresh fruit and vegetables always at his disposal and even though he's up at 1am to go to the markets, he's got loads of energy.

"Just doing the simple things in life has become so much easier, like bending over to tie up my shoelaces to getting in the car - you don't realise until it's all off."

He's now inspiring employees and customers at his fruit shop, proving that despite life's challenges, anything is possible.