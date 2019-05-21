Menu
School students allegedly fed urine-filled crepes to teachers
Education

Semen and urine: Students serve vile meal to teachers

21st May 2019 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM

WORST class ever?

A group of middle school students in Ohio allegedly served urine-and-semen-filled crepes to their teachers during a "gourmet" cooking competition - and are now being investigated by the local authorities, a report says.

The stomach-churning meal went down Thursday at Hyatts Middle School in Powell.

The teachers involved were reportedly judges for the cooking contest, which happened during a "Global Gourmet" class and was captured on video. Several students allegedly put urine and/or semen onto the crepes and fed them to faculty members, the local sheriff's office reports.

Investigators were probing the incident on Monday and weighing felony assault charges.

A lawyer for one of the students asked the public to use "caution before reaching any conclusions."

"[The incident] easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video," said attorney Brad Koffel. "We don't know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone's food. I don't know how the school would know that."

Authorities have been working with school officials and conducting lab tests to verify the alleged substances involved.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance," read a statement from the Olentangy Schools district on Monday. "District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions."

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.

