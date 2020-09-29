Vigilante was trying to return stolen car to its owner

A woman who got into a stolen car was trying to get it back to the rightful owner.

WHEN Tamika Adelaide Jean Wilson got inside a stolen vehicle at Cairns on March 7, her intention was to return it back to its rightful owner.

She had received a tip that the stolen car was going to be sold at the Cairns Hotel - information also provided to the police.

Police saw Wilson exit the stolen vehicle at 12.15pm, before its driver screeched the tyres and fled the scene.

Wilson told police she had only met the driver a couple of days prior but she knew the car was stolen.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday Wilson became involved when someone approached her and told her the car was stolen and she knew the owner.

“She’s decided to take the law into her own hands,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Ms Ditchfield said her client was only trying to help but knew she shouldn’t have been in the car.

Two months later Wilson found herself in trouble again when she was caught with drugs on the Bruce Highway at Mt Larcom.

She was a passenger when the vehicle she was in was intercepted on May 25, at 10.30pm.

Police located 5.6g of a white crystal substance – which she said was MSM – and a number of empty pill capsules.

Police also found 6g of marijuana, some clip-seal bags, digital scales and calibration weights.

Wilson told police the clip-seal bags were for jewellery she sold, and she had planned to give the scales to her brother to pass on to other drug users.

Wilson was taken to the watch house where during a body search police located 0.134g of meth and 0.346g of MDMA in Wilson’s underwear.

She told police she put the drugs in her underwear because she didn’t want to get caught with them.

Ms Ditchfield told the court the drugs had been given to her to help her stay awake on a long drive.

She said since Wilson was taken into custody, 79 days prior to her sentencing, she had spent time with the chaplain, had taken anger management and peace programs, and now had plans to move to Cardwell where she knew no-one.

Wilson pleaded guilty to unlawful entry of a vehicle, possessing anything for use in the commissioning of a crime, and possessing dangerous drugs.

Wilson was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

