Family of Annette Mason to meet with AG
News

Vigil for murdered schoolgirl Annette Mason to be held tonight

Matthew Newton
19th Nov 2020 8:56 AM
An online vigil will be held for murdered Toowoomba schoolgirl Annette Mason tonight.

The Justice for Annette Mason Facebook page has organised the vigil, and is encouraging people to light a candle for Annette at 7pm tonight.

"This year marks 31 years since 15yo Annette Mason was murdered," the post said.

 

 

"The inquest into her death started (two) years ago and is on hold while more advanced Forensic tests are being performed. We are closer than ever to finally getting answers. Please join us in lighting a candle on November 19th as a symbol of love and hope that we finally get Justice for Annette and she can Rest In Peace."

Annette Mason's badly beaten and partly naked body was found on November 19, 1989 concealed underneath a doona in the sunroom of a house she shared with two other women at 131 Anzac Ave.

