Viewing platform part of new dam

IMPRESSIVE SIGHT: Work has begun on the Offline Water Storage Facility on Skyhill Rd

PEOPLE won't be able to swim in Gladstone Area Water Board's Offline Storage Facility, but they will get a spectacular view.

Construction on the dam has begun and GAWB chief operating officer John Tumbers confirmed a viewing platform would also be built.

"Unfortunately we won't be able to provide the same level of water access that we do at Lake Awoonga, and that's to ensure people's safety," he said.

"But what we do intend to do is to build a viewing platform to see what's here."

New dam being built in Gladstone: Gladstone Area Water Board speaks on the facility in Gladstone

The new $29million water storage facility is located on Skyhill Rd.

Mr Tumbers said a new dam was needed for a couple of reasons.

"Primarily, the Awoonga Dam facility is getting close to 25 years old and there's some essential maintenance that we need to do that requires Awoonga Dam pump station to be shut down, which means shutting off the water supply from Awoonga," Mr Tumbers said.

"We need about one to two weeks to perform that work, hence the creation of two weeks storage here."

Mr Tumbers said the other reason was to ensure water supply reliability.

"This enables us to create an alternative source where we can pump water through a facility closer to town to ensure we all still have water through the storm season," he said.

The dam is expected to be finished in about 16 months.

Work to upgrade the intersection was a prerequisite for approval of the work and that has now been completed.