Viewers shocked by near-naked show

The newly-reformed Pussycat Dolls performed in public together for the first time in a decade over the weekend - and their comeback has already caused a stir.

The Nicole Scherzinger-led girl group, who will headline Australia's So Pop music festival in April, performed a greatest hits medley on UK music show X Factor: Celebrity.

It was a high-octane performance featuring pyrotechnics, slick choreography, and a jaw-dropping Flashdance water drop moment as they debuted new song React. But almost as soon as they'd finished the performance, the criticisms started.

The Pussycat Dolls are back after a decade away.

"Highly inappropriate content for this time of the evening. Pussycat Dolls look like they belong in a strip club, not for prime time family viewing," complained one viewer.

One viewer whinged that it was an "absolutely disgraceful spectacle", while another wrote: "Their excessively revealing and totally inappropriate 'outfits' and S&M style dance moves wouldn't have been out of place on an adult channel!"

Nicole Scherzinger on stage.

Nicole Scherzinger on The X Factor.

It's a criticism that's followed the group since the days of debut single Don't Cha back in 2005, and it seems we can expect more of the same from their comeback:

What on earth is this from Pussycat Dolls? It's borderline pornography. #XFactorCelebrity — Steve Rucastle (@StevesOscarBlog) November 30, 2019

Whoever thought those outfits were a good idea for the Pussycat Dolls needs the sack. It's 8.15pm. Kids are awake. There's no need for us to see half dressed women, ever, let alone on family show at this time. It's disgusting and misogynistic #XFactorCelebrity — Sara (@DoubleTreble_) November 30, 2019

That Pussycat Dolls performance was like a porno #XFactorCelebrity — DawnSlattery (@dawn_slattery) November 30, 2019

Up to the Pussycat Dolls... What is Nicole wearing? Or should that be not wearing? #XFactorCelebrity — TVZone (@TVZone_) November 30, 2019

What on earth are the pussycat dolls not wearing?!!! #XFactorCelebrity — G1llyW1lly (@GillHayward1) November 30, 2019

After the performance, Scherzinger, 41, seemed to acknowledge the stir she'd caused, sharing a clip of the song online and writing: "Wasn't expecting that … were you" with winking and heart emojis.

Scherzinger looked incredible in a tiny PVC bikini with sheer bodysuit, reuniting with former bandmates Ashley Roberts, 38, Kimberly Wyatt, 37, Carmit Bachar, 45, and Jessica Sutta, 37 (former member Melody Thornton has not returned to the group).

The attention on Scherzinger's outfit hides perhaps the most remarkable aspect to this athletic performance: Wyatt gave birth to her third child via C-section just six weeks ago. Here she is on October 11:

And over the weekend, second from left:

Ashley (second from left) gave birth six weeks ago.

The Pussycat Dolls will perform alongside fellow pop acts Steps, Jesse McCartney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Samantha Mumba and more at the So Pop festival, touring nationally in April 2020.

Watch the group's spectacular five-minute comeback performance in full: