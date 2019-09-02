Viewers savage Rove’s new show

Rove McManus' latest TV foray was a ratings disaster in its second week on air, with Saturday Night Rove pulling in 138,000 viewers for episode two.

That's way down on the show's 244,000 metro viewers for its August 24 debut and was not enough for the prime-time variety show to place as one of Saturday's 20 highest-rated programs (children's cartoon Bluey on ABC Kids came in at 20th with 165,000 viewers).

The dismal ratings come after Ten promoted the show's second episode with an ad displaying glowing tweets from viewers praising episode one - some of which had been heavily edited and were, in fact, less than complimentary.

As industry blog TV Blackbox first reported, one tweet Ten splashed on screen during the promo exclaimed "ROVE! Fantastic to have you back!!!"

Rove McManus on Saturday Night Rove.

The original tweet, by user @TdWhiteWhite, actually read: "Rove it's fantastic to have you back, but you need to listen to your loyal fans and change the format please."

@Channel10AU please re think the format for next weeks show, Rove Live worked for 9 years, we all tuned in because we all want to see the Rove we know and love but we didn’t — Trevor White ™ (@TdwhiteWhite) August 25, 2019

This was among several other tweets from the same user criticising the show as "flat" and "disappointing".

Another tweet Ten screened in the ad said simply "Amazing … FUNNY!"

The full original tweet, from user @RVenusaur, read: "Soo I kinda liked it, it's not amazing but it's funny and can we get some musical performances please?"

A Ten spokesperson told TV Blackbox "the inclusion of these tweets was human error. We have updated our processes to ensure it doesn't happen again."

Viewer reaction to episode two, which featured former prime minister Kevin Rudd beating Rove in a game of handball, was … mixed, to say the least:

#SaturdayNightRove I'm a Huge Rove fan. I hate to say this it'ss F#!king Terrible!!! So awkward! So un funny! Judith Lucy is so annoying! the new sidekicks are just as bad. Bring back the old format....Rove behind a desk with Peter Helliar to support him — James (@nutcase12) August 31, 2019

When Kevin Rudd is the funniest thing on your show, ou have a problem #SaturdayNightRove — 💧Dr Jos 🇦🇺🇫🇷🇱🇧 (@redruby17) August 31, 2019

Sorry Rove, I tried, I watched, I won’t again. Just not entertaining!! #SaturdayNightRove — Leanne Wilson (@Leanne581) August 31, 2019

Let’s not forget The Project’s first ep was a train wreck and ten years later it has won multiple logies. I’m not impressed by tonight’s #SaturdayNightRove but it deserves a few more weeks to iron out some of the issues 🤷🏻‍♀️ — lina (@lina9128) August 24, 2019

Watching #SaturdayNightRove cos there's nothing else on! Wow worse than last week, so lame. What an aussie embarrassment — Iilyiz (@Iilyiz) August 31, 2019

#Saturdaynightrove@rove

episode 2 fantastic



You got your rhythm back



Fun, exciting and all round Rove Gold.....



I ❤️ it



Well done buddy



S.G.Rossiter — Sascha G Rossiter (@SaschaAwesome) August 31, 2019

I tried watching this for the last two weeks and my eyes hurt and ears are bleeding. While I loved Rove back in the day, this show is shocking. Maybe I have grown up and more mature now.... or this is just S&*T tv. I think the later. #SaturdayNightRove — ossie (@OssieOssie1976) September 1, 2019

Initially titled Bring Back Saturday Night, Saturday Night Rove originated as one of the successful pilots during Ten's 2018 pilot week. McManus has also hosted trivia panel show Show Me the Movie! for two seasons on Ten.

Saturday Night Rove airs 7.30pm Saturdays on Ten.

What do you think of Saturday Night Rove? Join the conversation in the comments below