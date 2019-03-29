Menu
Miranda Tapsell and Nakkiah Lui on Get Krackin.
TV

’Flawless fury’ of brekkie TV take-down

by Nick Bond
29th Mar 2019 2:00 PM

Viewers have praised this week's series finale of ABC's breakfast television satire Get Krack!n and dubbed it "essential viewing".

For the final episode of the comedy series, usual hosts Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan hand over the reins of their hyperactive, fictional morning TV show to Indigenous actor-writers Miranda Tapsell and Nakkiah Lui.

"This'd be a good opportunity for me to branch out into hosting so I stop being mistaken for Deborah Mailman," says Tapsell after they've waved off the usual hosts who are rushed to hospital as they're both going into labour.

"I could be like an Aboriginal Sonia Kruger. Or that other blonde one! I can be vacuous, I can be shallow," whispers Lui.

From there, the two new hosts do their best to present a smiling, shiny, non-threatening vision of Indigenous Australia to viewers - but find it increasingly difficult to keep up the facade.

A segment with a posh white, blonde interior design expert named Catherine gets derailed as soon as Lui mentions high rates of homelessness within the Indigenous population.

"Twenty-nine per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience homelessness at least one point in their lifetime," Lui tells the design guru.

It doesn't go down well.

"I'm actually feeling really attacked right now … your voice is really scary," she says. "I don't understand why you're both being so angry at me. We're all women, we should be supporting other women. We're all up against the same thing: - men, and that's it!"

Later in the episode, Tapsell and Lui helm a debate discussion between three white conservative pundits, asking them to debate the question: "Do you think racism exists?"

It would sound ridiculous if it weren't so close to reality: Seven's morning show Sunrise was last year found to have breached the TV code of practice over a segment on indigenous children in which commentator Prue MacSween said "we need to do (the Stolen Generation) again, perhaps."

All three Get Krack!n commentators angrily insist racism doesn't exist when, finally, Tapsell snaps.

"What do you d**kmonkeys know about racism?" she yells, before smashing the windows of the studio and leading her co-host to riot.

"Come on babe - let's go to Sunrise and f**k this s**t up!"

Viewers have been full of praise for the "powerful" episode since it aired this week:

 

 

 

McCartney and McLennan confirmed it was Get Krack!n's final-ever episode. "We're really proud of this episode … it's a cracker," McLennan told fans before it aired.

