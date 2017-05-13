25°
News

Vietnamese fishing boat crew plead guilty

Andrew Thorpe
| 13th May 2017 4:58 AM
Border force officers escort illegal fisherman to shore in Gladstone from the ship Cape Jervis after they were intercepted this week.
Border force officers escort illegal fisherman to shore in Gladstone from the ship Cape Jervis after they were intercepted this week. Mike Richards GLA120417ILLEGAL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIFTEEN Vietnamese men caught illegally fishing off the Gladstone coast last month have been convicted and sentenced to jail terms.

Appearing in Darwin Magistrates Court, the men pleaded guilty to illegal fishing and a range of environmental protection offences for poaching sea cucumbers in a Commonwealth Marine Reserve.

The boat's master received a four-month suspended jail sentence for the offences, while 13 crew members received suspended terms ranging between two and three months.

An Australian Fisheries Management Authority spokesperson confirmed those given suspended sentences would be repatriated to their country of origin.

The 15th crew member, a repeat offender, received a five-month prison sentence which will be served in Darwin.

 

A Vietnamese fishing vessel and its crew of 15 men suspected of illegally fishing near Saumarez reef in the Coral Sea Commonwealth Marine Reserve has been apprehended.
A Vietnamese fishing vessel and its crew of 15 men suspected of illegally fishing near Saumarez reef in the Coral Sea Commonwealth Marine Reserve has been apprehended. Australian Border Force

Their fishing boat was first detected by a Maritime Border Command surveillance aircraft on April 6.

The crew was then caught by surprise on April 10 by Australian Border Force cutter Cape Jervis near Saumarez Reef in the Coral Sea.

Four fishermen were in the water diving when the Cape Jervis arrived.

The men were brought ashore to Gladstone on April 12 before being transferred to Darwin.

Maritime Border Command acting commander Jo Crooks said the conviction highlighted Australia and its regional partners' efforts to stop the illegal exploitation of Australia's marine natural resources.

"We are constantly alert and responsive to anything that threatens our marine environment," she said.

"Illegal fishers attempting to exploit our well-managed fisheries have been put on notice - we are constantly surveilling our maritime domain.

"We will catch you, we will prosecute you, and you could lose your boat and your livelihood."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  australian border force illegal fishing sea cucumbers vietnamese fishing vessel

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

BREAKING: Head on collision, man trapped, south of Miriam Vale

BREAKING: Head on collision, man trapped, south of Miriam...

A MAN is trapped in a ute and another man is suffering serious injuries after two cars collided south of Miriam Vale this morning.

Alliance jets to slash travel time off Gladstone route

FASTER FLIGHTS: An Alliance Airlines 80-seater Fokker 70 jet.

Alliance's Fokker 70 jets to also seat more people than Virgin.

Busiest Mum's Day yet for Gladstone families

MOTHER'S DAY TREAT: Kim Darcy is looking forward to being pampered tomorrow with daughter Lexi, 3.

Local flower boutique received more than 150 orders this week alone.

Government to shine spotlight on council donations

NEW LAWS: The State Government is mandating real time disclosure of council campaign donations.

New law mandates real time disclosure.

Local Partners

Funding boost for families offers wide range of support

Support for victims of domestic violence in Gladstone boosted to the tune of $1.1 million.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Innovation key for more volunteers

Gladstone BMX Canteen volunteer's Kristy Robertson, Renae Innes and Janice Crow.

National Volunteer Week on soon

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

ON A leafy, well-to-do street in Melbourne's east, the MasterChef house looks like any other.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

VALUE BUYING HOME WITH ROOM FOR A SHED!

23 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 23 TRUDY AVENUE, CALLIOPE to the market. Neat and tidy in presentation this property will suit the family with...

COUNTRY LIVING - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON 1.97 HECTARES

210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale 4677

House 4 2 2 $490,000

Do you want to live in the country and have room for the kids, horses or toys? Then this beautiful home at 210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale is for you - positioned...

RURAL LIFESTYLE TRANQUILITY IN BRACEWELL

1685 Mount Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell 4695

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This four bedroom brick and tiled roof home is situated in an elevated position at 1685 Mt Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell. A very comfortable home which has...

RENOVATE OR REMOVE...DUPLEX DWELLING ON 1 TITLE...MOTIVATED SELLER

22 Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 4 2 2 $140,000

Unlock the true potential on offer in Gladstone. On offer is this solid timber and fibro constructed duplex dwelling consisting of 2 bedrooms both with a/c...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $329,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

LONG TERM INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME... YOU DECIDE

67 Sutton Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 $130,000

This renovated quaint cottage is sure to please. If you are looking at entering the affordable Gladstone property market or considering a long term investment...

Your piece of tranquillity!

13 Twin Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This family home is situated in the popular and central location of Sun Valley. On entrance to the home you will enter from the beautiful timber front deck through...

UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT...WE&#39;RE SELLING

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

EXCEPTIONAL INVESTMENT

1/39-41 O'Connell, Barney Point 4680

Unit 6 3 3 $375,000

A unit complex of three, each with 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, lounge and own car park. In perfect condition, these units are in a prime location and offer an...

HILLTOP HIDEAWAY WITH PANORAMIC HARBOUR VIEWS!!

240 Goondoon Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 6 3 2 Price Upon...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to bring to market this inner City executive residence that boasts a winning combination of panoramic harbour views from Harbour...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Property frenzy as bargain hunters snap up Gladstone homes

SOLD: Gladstone's property market is showing signs of recovery.

Positive signs emerging for Gladstone's property market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!